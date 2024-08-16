Rihanna sizzles in savage X Fenty's latest collection

Rihanna has left fans mesmerised with her latest sultry photoshoot for Savage X Fenty's newest collection.

The singer exudes confidence and sophistication, posing in a striking black lace lingerie set, complete with a daring garter belt and thigh-high stockings, highlighting her fearless approach to fashion.

On Thursday, the rapper unveiled a series of captivating images showcasing her latest Savage X Fenty collection.

The singer stunned in a blonde hairstyle and a makeup look featuring warm, sun-kissed tones.

The photoshoot highlighted her daring outfit, with one image focusing on her thong and another emphasising her cleavage, leaving fans in awe.

The Umbrella hitmaker's devoted fan base was swift to express their admiration for her breathtaking appearance, praising her confidence and beauty.

"Wow you have got body to die for #RiRi WHAT A LOVELY BUM," one fan commented.

As the comments continued to roll in, a mixed bag of reactions emerged. Some fans playfully expressed their eagerness for new music from Rihanna, while others couldn't resist showering her with flirtatious remarks.

Amidst the admiration for her stunning photoshoot, a few fans humorously voiced their preference for a musical release over lingerie collections.