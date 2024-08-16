Blake Lively reacts to 'mishandling' domestic violence in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively addresses concerns over It Ends With Us portrayal of domestic violence

Blake Lively is finally putting her foot down amidst criticism for her film It Ends With Us, addressing concerns over its portrayal of domestic violence.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share an excerpt from It Ends With Us viewers’ guide after critics called out the directors for 'glorifying' domestic violence in the film.

In addition, Lively shared a fan’s opinion after watching the film that read, “10/10 would recommend to watch it ends with us cause duuudeeee the message is so important and they did so well with the movie. That cast was crazy with good.”

Previously, the actress, who played Lady Deadpool in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, described her character in the film as ‘empowering.’

She said, "She is not just a survivor, and she's not just a victim, and while those are huge things to be, they are not her identity."

“She defines herself and I think that's deeply empowering. No one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you.”

Although director Justin Baldoni, who is reportedly at outs with the Gossip Girl alum, shared his stance on ‘fantasising’ a sensitive issue in the romantic film.

He said at the time, "I think that they are absolutely entitled to that opinion and it makes perfect sense as to why they would feel that way."

The actor, who plays a troubled character in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, further explained that in today's culture, "many things are glorified, and we're constantly fighting for attention."

He added, "If anybody has had that real life experience. I can imagine how hard it would be to imagine their experience being in a romance novel. To them I would just offer that that we were very intentional in the making of this movie."