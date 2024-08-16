Prince Harry takes major risk for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, who accompanied her wife Meghan Markle to Colombia, seems to be 'hesitant' and afraid of a new war with Buckingham Palace, according to a new report.

The Duke appeared to be uneasy and uncomfortable while the Duchess was 'running the show' amid threats and speculations, according to an expert.

Royal commentator Michael chole claimed that Harry and Meghan face 'real risk of conflict' with the King Charles and the royal family.

The California-based couple's stark difference in body language has been highlighted by Cole after the couple started their much-discussed international tour.



Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole highlighted Harry's "distant" demeanour in comparison to his "smiling" wife Meghan," explaining: "If you look at Meghan, she's there, she comes out, she's got the suit, she's got the smile, she is on point and she's doing everything that she could have done had she stayed within the bosom of the royal family, and doing it rather well."

"The difference in body language I think is with Harry - he looks a little bit distant, a little bit hesitant. He's smiling from time to time, but not necessarily enjoying it as much as she is," Cole told to GB News.



The expert went on saying: "She seems to be running the show. As they came out, she said to him 'hand', and he had to put out his hand to grab her hand. It was quite clear who was in charge of that particular stage management."

Cole added: "Obviously they want to do good. There's an awful lot of good that needs doing in the world, and if they can do some, jolly good for them."



Cole also shared his thoughts on the couple's latest stunt, saying: "I think I would be advising them against the risks of going to places like Colombia. I feel that they miss the expertise of the Buckingham Palace specialists. Because whenever there's a royal invitation to anywhere within this country or overseas, it's looked at very carefully and studied."



He admitted that the visit "does feel like a royal tour", and is the "most risky thing they've done since moving to America".

Harry has seemingly taken major risk for Meghan as he completely gave in to the Duchess' decision to stay in the spotlight amid threats and speculations about conflict with the palace.