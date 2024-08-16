Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia tour's new shocking details revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kicks off Colombia tour with enhanced security amid threats

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their Colombia tour with immense security presence amid 'death threats' to Vice President Francia Márquez, who invited the Sussexes to the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked concerns of being used as "political pawns" by the country's key political figure as new shocking details about the couple's trip and security have been released.



Journalist Nick Pisa, who is accompanying Harry and Meghan on their tour, claimed that the couple have a security convoy of "up to 15 cars", and Márquez has become "subject to death threats" from Colombians.



Pisa, in conversation with GB News, claimed that Márquez is a "controversial" figure and the visit from the Sussexes could be used as a "distraction" from wider issues in the country.

"We've seen 14 car and police van convoys carrying the Sussexes through the streets of Bogota since they arrived this morning and have been on four engagements," claimed the journalist.



"There's a bit of controversy with the vice president over the fact that she seems to travel everywhere by helicopter, but we should say she has been subjected to several death threats and also several attempted assassinations."



The media person said that two months ago, her father and nephew's car was targeted, but both of them "escaped unhurt".

Comparing the security concerns in Colombia to Harry and Meghan's security woes in the UK, host Patrick Christys said this trip "raises serious questions".

Patrick explained: "It does raise serious questions about why Harry thinks that Great Britain might be a little bit too unsafe for him, but he's happy to stand next to someone who has, unfortunately, quite literally got a target on her back."



When asked by Patrick what the meaning of the latest trip for the Sussexes is, Pisa told GB News that there "isn't much interest" in Colombia for the Royal Family.



Pisa said: "There hasn't been that much interest from the ordinary Colombians that I've managed to speak to in the street. A lot of them know who they are, but they're just wondering what on earth they are going to do here. Harry and Meghan's agenda is to promote cyberbullying and highlight women's empowerment, and also look at the country's heritage and history."