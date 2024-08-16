Prince Harry defends Kate Middleton with thoughtful speech in Colombia

Prince Harry seemingly made a meaningful gesture for Kate Middleton as he addressed the growing impact of fake news on people’s well-being.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex alongside his wife Meghan Markle began their royal of Colombia on Thusday.

On the first day of their official engagements, the former working royals paid a visit to a local school, Colegio Cultura Popular, and later, joined a summit, which aimed to create awareness about building safe online space.

During his thoughtful speech at the event, Harry addressed that people are "scared and uncertain" about the growing impact of AI.

The Duke of Sussex has apparently defended his sister-in-law Princess Kate who became a victim of online scrutiny during her battle with cancer.

Harry said, "What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn't true. It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake."

King Charles' son urged the influential people to "take more responsibility" and focus on highlighting factual information.

"For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down," Harry claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that there were many conspiracy theories aroused before Catherine released a video message, clearing the air about her whereabouts amid cancer struggles.