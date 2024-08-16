Jack Russell, founding vocalist of Great White band, dies at 63

Jack Russell died at 63 following recent diagnosis

Jack Russell, the founding member of the rock band Great White, has passed away at the age of 63.

Rolling Stone reported that Russell died on Thursday, August 15, after battling multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia.

Great White's official Instagram page shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram with a tribute for the late icon.

"With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend," they penned

The post also noted that Russell was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and close friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik, at the time of his passing.



The band honoured Russell’s vibrant personality, remembering "for his sense of humour, exceptional zest for life and unshakable contribution to rock the roll where his legacy will forever thrive."

The legendary vocalist announced his retirement last month during tour, sharing his diagnosis as the reason.

"To my fans and friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road...," he wrote, in a heartfelt social media post.

"I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell added that time. He expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he received throughout his career.



Additionally, as per the band’s statement, a public memorial will be planned at a later date to honour Russell's legacy.