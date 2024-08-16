Blake Lively slammed for ‘cruel’ answer to ‘genuine question’

Blake Lively criticised for 'uncalled' behaviour

Blake Lively’s “media training” is being questioned because of her recent seemingly ignorant behaviour in an interview about her latest movie It Ends With Us.



During the interview about the movie which revolves around the topic of domestic violence, the actress responded to a sensitive question in a non-serious manner.

“For people who see this movie, who relate to the topics of this movie on a deeply personal level, they’re really gonna want to talk to you,” reporter Jake Hamilton said to Lively and her co-star Brandon Sklenar during a one-on-one video-chat interview last week.

“This movie is gonna affect people, and they’re gonna want to tell you about their lives,” Hamilton continued with the question build-up.

“So if someone understands the themes of this movie and comes across you in public and they want to really talk to you, what’s the best way for them to be able to talk to you about this? How would you recommend they go about it?”

Surprisingly, Lively had a joke for an answer.

“Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could…” Lively replied sarcastically, stretched out on a couch, her head resting on her bowed arm.

Viewers were hit badly with the star’s response to the question.

“What a garbage answer, where is her media training?!?” one TikTok user questioned, with another adding, “That response was totally uncalled for and cruel!”

“That was a genuine question, why did she do that???” someone else chimed in, as another critic asked, “Why is she laughing this is so embarrassing for her.”

“She really said I don’t GAF about your problems, just your money,” another one commented.