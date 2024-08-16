Elizabeth Banks reveals she’s a ‘huge fan’ of Charlie xcx

Elizabeth Banks expresses her admiration for Charlie xcx

Elizabeth Banks has recently shared insight into her relationship with pop star Charli xcx.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Banks, who is currently promoting her latest movie Skincare, praised Charlie for her movie’s track, Nuclear Seasons.

“Charli xcx did a bunch of songs for my movie Bottoms,” she told the outlet.

The actress said, “I’m a huge fan — have been forever.”

This was not the first time they had worked together, Banks and Charlie collaborated for 2023 comedy Bottoms where the former served as a producer and Charli created the music.

Banks praised Charlie for her album Brat back in June.

“I’m so excited for Brat summer. It’s the best,” remarked the actress.



Reflecting on Skincare plotline, Banks pointed out, “I love that it was sort of ripped from the headlines, but I fell in love with Hope for so many reasons before I knew that it was based on anything.”

“To be clear, it’s all very inspired by that, but it clearly goes way more off the rails,” she noted.

Banks added, “This is really about a woman where progress is sort of steamrolling over her and this pressure is building on her to stay relevant in a world she doesn’t understand.”

Meanwhile, Skincare is out in theatres on August 16.