Meghan Markle complimented Kate Middleton, Prince William at significant event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Markle gave positive remarks about Kate Middleton and Prince William during a significant event.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals to start a new life in the US, they worked closely with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In March 2018, just two months before their wedding, Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate at an event to discuss the Royal Foundation—a charity founded by William and Harry.

Meghan and Kate later became involved with the charity to support its ongoing efforts. At that time, Meghan openly shared her experiences working with the three royals, describing them as distinct in their approaches but ultimately "very communicative."

She said: "Thank goodness it's such differing personalities and that everyone's very communicative because that's how you can really see bigger change," she said.

She complimented the difference between the three royals she was now working beside, praising how different everyone’s mindsets were and said that difference would encourage change.

Meghan said: "If everyone's thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? You know, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset?

The Duchess added: "Changing mindsets and all of that is part of this communication that we have constantly. So, I think it's part of the reason we've had so much success with Heads Together and whatever we end up working on moving forward."

Since Harry and Meghan’s move to the US, tensions have remained between the Prince brothers and Meghan and Kate. One of the last occasions the couples were seen together was shortly after the death of the late Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, viewed the tributes left at Windsor Castle for the Queen and spoke with royal fans gathered to honour the monarch.

The Queen's passing occurred just months before Harry and Meghan released their controversial Netflix docuseries, which featured several explosive claims about life within the royal family.

The series criticized both William and King Charles, alleging that William had been "screaming and shouting" and accusing King Charles of "lying" during a high-profile summit.