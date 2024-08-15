Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive hero's Welcome in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan have finally touched down in Colombian capital Bogotá for their much-hyped trip to the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who turned a deaf ear to warnings about the trip, were welcomed by Vice President Francia Márquez on Thursday.

The Duchess dazzled in a navy summer suit and neutral toned accessories for the morning event, and the Duke coordinated with her in a dark blue suit and bright blue button-down.



They were all smiles and in high spirits as they sat down for tea and a traditional Colombian cheese bread called pan de bono at Márquez’s residence before exchanging gifts with the dignitaries.

During their talk, Márquez shared her personal admiration for Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, according to Harper’s Bazaar.



During the sit-down, the vice president expressed that she feels she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for our children and the world.



For their first stop of the morning, Meghan and Harry visited a local children’s school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, where they gave a tour and informational session by the institution’s head, Leonel Umaña Parra, and by José David, a student at the school.



In the early afternoon, they will enjoy a theater performance as well as a musical and dance performance at the Plaza del Carnaval y la Cultura in San Juan de Pasto.

Following the cultural event, the couple will attend a summit on a topic very close to their hearts: internet safety.

The three-part Responsible Digital Future conference will include a panel led by youth and social leaders speaking about their experiences with online harms.

Next, there will be a panel on the current tech landscape and tech accountability, and later, an informative session on the future of responsible tech.

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan were warned against visiting the country over security concerns by some royal commentators and historians.