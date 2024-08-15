Kate Middleton set to embark on first international tour since cancer

Kate Middleton is planning a major surprise for her fans as she is planning her comeback in a big way.

The Princess of Wales, who has taken a break from her public royal duties to receive preventative chemotherapy, announced her cancer diagnoses in March of this year.

Despite continuing her recovery, Kate, who has made two public appearances after her announcement, is now planning her first international tour to support her husband Prince William, a source revealed.

The insider shared that the mom of three is secretly and excitedly planning to travel to NYC in September for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” the insider told Life & Style.

Prince William, who is passionate about his work for the environment and supporting him in the cause “means the world to her.”

According to the source, the couple will potentially travel without their three children, giving them a chance to relax together.

“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” they said. “Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Kate also joined the royal family during their annual Balmoral break, which was the longest trip that the Princess has taken so far amid her recovery.

While Kate would need medical approval of the big travel, for now, she and Prince William are "hopeful" about the trip and "looking forward to forget the pressures at home."