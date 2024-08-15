Three more retired army officers linked to Gen Faiz Hamid case taken into custody

Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting website/ File

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has taken three more retired military officers into custody “for their actions prejudicial to the military discipline”, in connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices were underway, who were involved in stirring up instability “at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests”.

On August 12, the ISPR said Gen Faiz had been taken into custody by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army to ascertain the correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid," the ISPR had said.

Consequently, the ISPR had said appropriate disciplinary action had been initiated against the former spymaster under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

It had added that multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement had also been established against the former general, who also served as Peshawar corps commander.

"The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid has been taken into military custody," the ISPR had said in the communique.

The arrest was made in connection with a petition filed by a housing society's chief executive officer (CEO) in the Supreme Court last year, wherein the former ISI director general (DG) was accused of land grabbing and stealing valuables during a raid.

In a plea filed with the apex court's human rights cell (HRC) in November 2023, the petitioner sought action against the former DG ISI.

"After the raid, I along with my five other colleagues were kept in confinement. The federal government should take action against Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, his brother Najaf and others," the petitioner Moeez Ahmed Khan stated in his petition.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan had heard the matter.

The bench disposed of the petition on November 8, 2023, and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum against the retired general.

In the written order, the bench had stated that the applicant had alleged that Lt Gen (retd) Hamid, who was then serving in the armed forces and working with the ISI, misused his office, and on his directions crimes were committed against the applicant and his family, as under:

Personnel of ISI and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) raided the applicant’s residence and business offices

Detained the applicant and his family members

Robbed the applicant and his family members of their properties

Robbed the applicant of his business properties; (5) Compelled the applicant to transfer his business – Dynast Associate/Top City Housing Scheme – into his nominees names

Had false cases registered against the applicant, his family and employees; and, He and those under his command and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) abused the powers of their offices while serving in the Armed Forces.



The written order further stated the learned additional attorney general (AAG) stated that there are a number of remedies available to the applicant, including approaching the Ministry of Defence as the complaint/grievance pertains to a period when the said respondents were serving officers in the Armed Forces and/or to file a criminal case, including one for malicious prosecution, and/or to file a suit for damages, or to do all these.”



“The learned AAG also stated that if a complaint is addressed to the Ministry of Defence of the Government of Pakistan it will be given due consideration,” says the order, adding “the allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, ISI and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended.”

Lt Gen (retd) Hamid had sought early retirement in November 2022 and his request was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in December.

He was among the six senior-most army generals who were nominated by the General Headquarters in the list of potential candidates for the two top military offices, chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The ex-DG ISI had served as Peshawar and Bahawalpur corps commander before his retirement.