Kate Middleton hurt by King Charles' unexpected decision

Kate Middleton had to swallow a bitter pill for King Charles amid growing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales reportedly "made phone call" to the Duchess of Sussex at the King’s request to 'clear the air' after royal racism claims.



An insider has claimed that the future Queen was forced to contact Meghan after Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

Meghan, in her explosive interview with Orpah Winfrey, claimed that a senior royal expressed concerns about the skin tone of her and Harry's kid Prince Archie. The shocking revelation ended up becoming a major point of feud between the Sussexes and the Firm.

Princess Kate was dragged into the controversy after Omid Scobie's book name-dropped the infamous royals. However, Princess Kate subsequently contacted Meghan to discuss the controversy.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

King Charles, according to the source, was the one who asked the Princess of Wales "to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."

"She agreed because, when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told," according to the insider.

Princess Kate was said to be hurt by the distressing experience as the result was not the same as the King and the Princess Kate were expecting.

However, Kate's alleged attempt to melt the ice seemingly failed as the feud between the royal family and the Sussexes have reached to the point of no return.be addressed privately."

