Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given new title as they head to Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are seemingly enjoying criticism over their latest move, have received another title for their bold decision to travel to Colombia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been torn apart in scathing rant over 'hypocritical' move.

Meghan has been given the title of 'massive diva' for her bold decision as she and her husband Harry preferred Colombia over the UK.

"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Brooks told GB News.

"It's a shame because in 2018, I threw a party for their wedding, the nation was on a buzz. I thought it would help race relations, and I thought it was great that he was marrying her, but she's just turned out to be a disaster. And I think she's nearly split up the Royal Family," the commentator claimed.

The Sussexes also invited wrath from the UK 's politician for their decision as former Labour Minister Bill Rammell warned: "As a minister, I went to Colombia three times, and I only went with protection officers because it's one of the most dangerous countries in the world."

The politician continued: "However, I think you can have some sympathy for him. He's a damaged young man, he lost his mother at a very early age and that's clearly scarred him.

"He's estranged from his father and his brother, and speaking as a human being, not a monarchist, I think that's very sad."

Echoing Rammell's thoughts, Webb claimed: "They are continually trying to launder their reputation while holding on to that victim mentality. It's gone past the point of being annoying now. And in a way, I almost feel a bit sorry for them."