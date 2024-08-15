Prince Harry, Meghan send powerful message to King Charles: 'Anti-colonialism'

Prince Harry, Meghan send powerful message to King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly sent a clear message to King Charles and the royal family with their surprising decision to visit Colombian town praised as 'symbol of anti-colonialism'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit to San Basilio de Palenque, a town founded by runaway slaves that became South America’s first "free town".

The couple may also see the statue of Benkos Bioho, the town’s founding father. He was captured from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa by Portuguese slave traders in the late 16th century and taken to Cartagena where he led a resistance.

Colombia is not part of the Commonwealth, although it has had multiple visits from working members of the Royal Family at the request of the British Government, including King Charles and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, the couple's decision to choose the town praised as 'symbol of anti-colonialism' seems to be a message to the King Charles, according to some royal experts and historians.

Meghan and Harry are also expected to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival in Cali, a celebration of Afro-Colombian music. The Sussexes are understood to have chosen Colombia to see how they are protecting children from online harm.

On the other hands, Harry and Meghan have been blasted for their "hypocrisy" over their upcoming trip to the crime-ravaged country, as the couple continue to claim the UK is "unsafe" for them to visit.

Comparing the two countries, commentator Adam Brooks said the couple's decision to visit Colombia over the UK is "crazy".

Brooks, on GB News, said: "I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva."