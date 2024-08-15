Katy Perry's music video under investigation for unauthorised filming

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into the production company behind Katy Perry's latest music video, Lifetimes, for filming without permission on protected dunes in the Balearic Islands.



The video, directed by Stillz, features Perry partying and clubbing on the Mediterranean islands, but officials claim that authorisation was not sought to film on the ecologically sensitive land on the isle of S'Espalmado in Formentera.

While officials are examining potential damage to the dunes, Perry and the production team are not at risk of being persecuted for any "crime against the environment" because videos and photography "can be authorised" upon request.

A preliminary investigation has been launched because, according to the ministry in charge of the area's conservation, "in no case had the production company requested authorisation from the ministry to carry out the filming."

A label spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that “the local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead."

"Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General for Coasts and Coastline. Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Ahead of the September 20 release of her album 143, Perry has unveiled two singles, Woman's World and Lifetimes, which have been met with underwhelming reactions from critics and fans, a contrast to the success of her 2020 album Smile, which peaked at no 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.