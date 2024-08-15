Brad Pitt spills on 'last leg ' comment as what he actually means

Brad Pitt has clarified his previous statement about being on the "last leg" of his acting career, explaining that he meant it in terms of seasons, not a literal end to his career.

In a joint interview with George Clooney for GQ, Pitt elaborated, "I meant that as seasons... You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it's all about discovery and it's really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it."

"And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect.”

The 60-year-old actor continued of his perspective on his current life season, “And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very… I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family. And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life.”

The Moneyball actor-producer earlier revealed to GQ in 2022 that, as he is on his "last leg," he was thinking about what his career's next chapter will entail.

Clooney continued, saying that they're both "lucky" to be able to plan forward for the future and that their line of work "doesn't force you into retirement."

But when asked about the worry that at a certain age, the phone won't ring with work offers, Clooney responded that there are "two ways" actors can approach it.

“The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens,” the Ticket to Paradise actor explained.

“But if you’re willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of… you have to make peace with the idea that you’re going to die!”