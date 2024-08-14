Royal expert reveals late Queen's major struggles amid Sussex controversy

late Queen was preoccupied with the deteriorating health of Prince Philip

Late Queen had bigger concerns than Sussexes during 2021 crisis, royal author claims.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Royal Family found itself grappling with serious allegations of racism, accusations of failing to support the couple, and claims of leaking stories to the media.

This left the family in a significant public relations crisis. Meanwhile, as Harry and Meghan aired their grievances to millions of viewers, the late Queen was preoccupied with the deteriorating health of Prince Philip.

Royal author Robert Jobson, who has just released the book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, reveals that during this tumultuous period, the Queen was far more focused on Prince Philip's declining health than on the issues raised by the Sussexes.

Robert says that the Queen had bigger concerns than the Sussexes, because of Prince Philip's declining health, in his book he writes: “The Queen, however, had more important concerns than her petulant grandson and his wife.

"He writes that during the interview Meghan “took no prisoners” against what she perceived a hostile Royal family.

During this period Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII hospital as a “precautionary measure,” he spent a month in hospital with an infection and heart trouble, however, when he was discharged he emerged incredibly frail and unlike the man the public knew before. Prince Philip died three days after he was discharged from the hospital on April 9 2021 at the age of 99.

In the wake of the bombshell, the late Queen released an unprecedented statement via Buckingham Palace saying: “Recollections may vary”, while Prince William when confronted sternly said: “We are very much not a racist family”.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror : "Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."