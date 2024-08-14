Chrissy Teigen reveals telltale sign of ageing

Chrissy Teigen reflects on her eye issues on social media

Chrissy Teigen has recently spilled telltale sign of ageing.



On August 13, the Cravings cookbook author addressed eye issues on her Instagram Stories.

Teigen revealed she ignored her “blurry vision” and thought the “little silver pieces” she had been seeing were “angels”.

The model told her followers, “I hadn't seen my therapist in four or five weeks due to my recent travels. I probably have never gone this long without seeing him.”

So, when she went to meet her therapist on August 11, and told him she’d been “sewing a lot and painting a lot”.

Teigen also mentioned about having a “thick film” on her eyes and even had “bleary-eyed” vision, especially in the mornings.

“I have like dryness around my eyes too, and I really notice it when I'm painting or sewing, basically,” explained the TV personality.

Teigen pointed out, “Sometimes when I blink, when I open my eyes, again, I see glitter… little silver pieces falling everywhere. I told him I've convinced myself it's angels.”

“I'm like 'Yeah every time I blink and I see all these flicks of glitter, it's an angel that's watching me,’” she continued.

Teigen disclosed that her therapist asked her to go for medical advice regarding her eye issues.

“My therapist looks at me and he's like, 'You should probably go to the hospital [or] an eye doctor and check this out’.”

“I am so embedded in Los Angeles, I'm like 'Oh no my poor vision… what could be a brain tumour is angels,’” stated the model.

However, in the end, she added, “The lesson here is don't get so hippy-dippy that you mistake what are telltale signs of ageing, vision loss, for angels.”