King Charles and Prince Andrew’s explosive dispute over niece titles

Before Prince William and Prince Harry’s sibling rivalry captivated the public, King Charles and Prince Andrew were embroiled in their own royal drama.



In 2008, long before Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein became a scandal, Charles proposed a sweeping overhaul of the monarchy.

His plan included demoting several Windsor family members, stripping them of their HRH status, removing their royal protection, and even cutting them from the royal payroll.

According to Christopher Andersen, author of The King, Charles’s revolutionary ideas were met with fierce resistance.

Andrew strongly opposed the suggestion, which would have seen his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, relegated to "Lady" and forced to fend for themselves financially.

The confrontation between the brothers reportedly escalated into a heated shouting match, with Andrew vehemently rejecting the proposals.

Christopher describes the scene as a "battle royale," with the Duke of York throwing a "literal fit" during a desk-pounding shouting match.

Andersen notes that this confrontation occurred well before Andrew’s scandalous association with Jeffrey Epstein, which ultimately led to his exclusion from royal duties.

His revelations come amidst reports that Beatrice and Zara Tindall have stepped up to support Prince William while his father and Kate Middleton undergo cancer treatment.