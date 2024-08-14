Zara Tindall puts on brave face after experiencing heartbreak

Zara Tindall shows resilience amidst heartbreak

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall maintains a positive and composed appearance despite experiencing a heartbreak.

The 43-year-old and her family were seen enjoying a sunny day on Sunday at the Hartpury International Horse Trials' final day, reported GB news.

Zara, a seasoned equestrian, was competing in the event. During a break, she spent time with her husband, Mike Tindall, and their children—Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3.

The family is seldom seen together in public, with Lucas making only a few appearances so far. This public outing comes after Zara experienced a setback earlier this year when it was revealed she would not be representing Team GB in equestrian events at the Paris Olympics.

Her participation would have marked more than a decade since her silver medal win at the London 2012 Olympics.

Photo credits: GB news

Zara had previously shared with Vogue in 2022 that she was training for the Olympics while managing the demands of caring for her three children.

She earned a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005 and a silver at the World Equestrian Games in 2006, which contributed to her winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Her mother, Princess Anne, also has an Olympic background, having competed in the team eventing at the Montreal Games in 1976.

Photo credits: GB news

Zara and her children are anticipated to join other Royal Family members for their annual summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla have already arrived, Zara's arrival date remains unspecified. Princess Kate and Prince William are also expected to be part of the royal gathering in the Scottish Highlands.