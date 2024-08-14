Katy Perry lands in hot water for ‘Lifetimes’ music video

Katy Perry premiered 'Lifetimes' music video on August 9

Katy Perry may have created a lifetime of memories with newly released music video but has also sparked an environmental investigation.



According to Entertainment Weekly, the songstress is under investigation for allegedly causing damage to protected dunes while filming her Lifetimes video in S'Espalmador, a small island nestled east of Spain and just south of Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands claims that Perry's production company, WeOwnTheCity, failed to secure the proper permits before filming and may have harmed a protected area of ecologically significant dunes.

On August 13, the Government of the Balearic Islands released a statement confirming that a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised shoot had been launched.

While the statement notes that Perry's team never sought the necessary permissions, it clarifies that the case isn't considered a "crime against the environment" or "delicte contra el medi ambient."

The dunes in question are part of Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected zone in the Pityusic Islands that serves as a pivotal nesting ground for migratory birds and supports vital ecological and marine life.

In the music video of the second single from her upcoming album 143, the pop star is seen enjoying a tropical paradise. Scenes include cave dancing, bounce-house lounging, motorcycle riding, and pizza tossing during a DJ set.

Most notably, she was seen frolicking on the dunes, which is the very activity that has now led to this investigation.