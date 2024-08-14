Meghan Markle reduced to tears in emotional appearance

Tearful Meghan Markle breaks down in tears during a meeting

Meghan Markle, who's been busy to make her dream true in the US since she said goodbye to the royal family and UK in 2020, was reportedly tearful in her final public appearance with the Firm.



The Duchess of Sussex made a tearful confession during her last official engagement. Meghan shared a heartfelt comment with a close friend, according to a new report.

Prince Archie's mother held a private meeting with Association of Commonwealth Universities scholars in what was her last official engagement, where she also delivered an emotional speech to staff before heading off to Canada.



The meeting brought tears to Meghan's eyes as she's seemingly expressing her feelings about her royal duty.

Meghan and Harry's 'mouth-piece' and journalist Omid Scobie reflected on the final event of the Duchess, where she embraced her aides and was reportedly tearful during her last hours in the UK.



Scobie, in Finding Freedom, wrote about how Meghan used that meeting to say her final goodbyes to her team at Buckingham Palace. He revealed that Meghan hugged him and made a tearful confession, reports the Mirror.



"Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country," wrote Scobie.

He continued: "As Meghan gave me a final hug goodbye, she said, 'It didn't have to be this way.'"

The former Suits star reportedly felt devastated that things hadn't turned out differently as she and Harry were on the brink of their new chapter in Canada, eventually settling in the USA.



In an article for Harper's Bazaar, Omid also revealed: "Tears that the Duchess had been bravely holding back [were] free to flow among familiar faces," adding: "The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours. Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."