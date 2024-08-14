Brad Pitt talks mortality after estranged son's scary bike crash

Brad Pitt gets candid about death and mortality

Brad Pitt is reflecting on his mortality shortly after his son Pax suffered a critical bike crash.



The Fight Club actor, who turned 60 in December, admitted that since he won't live forever, he is trying to enjoy his loved ones while it lasts.

During an exclusive interview with GQ magazine about ageing, Brad said, “You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it.”

The actor, who has been dating Ines de Ramon for about a year now, said he's focused on "just enjoying the people I love and living in the moment.

He went on to say, I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit.

This comes after Brad and Angelina’s son Pax was hit in an accident, occurring in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles on July 29.

The former celebrity couple shares six kids together, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.