Prince William, Kate Middleton receive sad news about 'valued member'

Prince William and Kate Middleton received sad news about a close acquaintance, who played a big role during one of their royal engagements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales penned a heartfelt note to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

Peter Morris, who was a 47-year-old father of two, died from cancer in May, just weeks after Kate made her shocking announcement about her health condition.

The pair had met Peter during their April last year as they bought 12 pizzas from his food truck in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, to feed the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team while visiting Dowlais Rugby Club, Merthyr Tydfil, according to The Sun.

In the letter, William wrote, “We can only begin to imagine what an immense hole he will leave in your life and my heart goes out to you and your family.”

He added, “Catherine and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Pete. We know that Pete was a hugely dedicated and highly valued member of the community which has been evident from the response to his passing.”

He concluded the message with, “I did want you to know just how much you and your family are in our thoughts at this time.”

Peter’s widow, Tracey, told The Sun that the letter came as a “massive surprise” but understood that her husband’s passing “may have hit a chord with them because Kate is going through treatment.”