Brad Pitt and George Clooney declare they’re too famous for the hospital

Brad Pitt and George Clooney admit they sometimes skip medical help to avoid public scrutiny.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney recently shared a tongue-in-cheek take on their high-profile lives, revealing that their fame often keeps them out of the hospital.



In an interview with GQ, published on Tuesday, the 60-year-old Bullet Train star and the ER veteran discussed the challenges of living in the limelight.

Pitt and Clooney, who first teamed up in the iconic Ocean's Eleven more than two decades ago, are set to appear together in the upcoming Apple TV+ action comedy Wolfs, premiering September 27.

During their chat, Clooney touched on the difficulty of maintaining privacy amidst their star status.

"A lot of people, even those who reach a fairly high level of fame, manage to live a somewhat normal life," he noted.

"They can walk around New York without being followed and things like that."

However, he admitted, "There are five or six of us where it’s just never subsided."

Both actors joked about their celebrity status, implying that their level of fame makes hospital visits a bit too complicated, suggesting they might have to handle any serious injuries on their own.

The ER star explained his primary goal is to protect his family, adding, "I don’t want pictures of my kids.

We deal in very serious subject matters with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there."



They admitted that their fame makes it 'tricky' to stay private.