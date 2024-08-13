Julia Fox wears gap dress as Kanye West’s feud with brand escalates

Julia Fox delivers subtle jab at Kanye West.

Julia Fox has made a bold fashion statement that seems to double as a dig at her ex, Kanye West.

The model and actress was spotted in New York City on Monday, flaunting a striking dress from Gap—a brand currently at odds with her former partner.



Fox turned heads in a chic, leggy Zac Posen design created specifically for the brand.

She proudly showcased her outfit on Instagram, embracing the viral "Brat Girl Summer" trend while highlighting the collaboration between Posen and Gap.

Her choice of attire appears to be a deliberate nod to Kanye West's ongoing dispute with the retailer.

West, who ended his relationship with Gap in late 2022, had accused the brand of breaching their 10-year contract by failing to release the promised apparel or open stores.

Following their split, Yeezy Gap merchandise was swiftly pulled from shelves and online.

Reports from last year reveal that Gap sought over $2 million from Kanye to cover potential costs from a lawsuit alleging unauthorized modifications to a Yeezy storefront.

Additionally, his team recently claimed that around $1.2 million worth of Yeezy Gap apparel—about 60,000 items—had mysteriously disappeared from his warehouse.