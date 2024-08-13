An undated image of the Pakistani passport. — X/@DGIPofficial/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has moved to introduce change in passport rules under which citizens can apply for travel document from any city across the country, as per the sources.

The government has taken the new decision to make it easier for the citizens to get their passports.

The passport fee can be submitted in any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) present across the country in light of the new amendment, the sources added.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior has sent the summary of the new amendment in the passport rules to the cabinet.

Once the cabinet approves the summary, new changes in the passport rules’ will be made official.

Earlier on August 6, addressing prolonged delays in the issuance of passports leading to increasing complaints, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly that the issue would be resolved by the end of September after the installation of new machinery and software.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice regarding delays in issuing passports, the federal minister expressed optimism that the introduction of the new system would also help clear the existing backlog of passport applications.

He said that the new system will be installed soon which will increase the daily capacity for issuing passports from 26,000 to 60,000.

— With additional input from APP

