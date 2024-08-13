Meghan Markle hit with new hate campaign amid feud with father

Meghan Markle suffered another setback amid a growing feud with her father, Thomas Markle.

As reported by Express.co.uk, TV personality Lady Colin Campbell "set up a GoFundMe page to cheer Thomas Markle on the eve of his 80th birthday on July 18."

Meghan's dad presented as "rejected and abandoned, raking in upwards of £54,000."

Now, speaking of the ongoing hate campaign against the former Suits actress, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that it was a 'ridiculous' idea to "set up" a fund for Thomas Markle.

She started her conversation by criticising Meghan for being a 'cruel' daughter, however, the royal expert believes the campaign deliberately made to put the former working royal in a bad light.

She said, "I'm sorry that his daughter doesn't want him in her life and I think it's quite cruel of Meghan. However, he has another daughter and a son who surely can perfectly well look after their father."

Jennie shared, "There are an awful lot of people in the world who need money far more than Mr Markle. So I think it's really a mischief-making exercise to make Meghan look bad."

It is pertinent to mention that Thomas previosuly expressed his desire to end the rift with his daughter, giving him a chance to meet his grandchildren Prince Arhice and Princess Lilibet.