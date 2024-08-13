Tom Cruise pulls off jaw-dropping stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded with a thrilling finale, courtesy of Tom Cruise's heart-stopping stunt at the closing ceremony on August 11.

The 62-year-old actor, known for his daredevil antics, helped transfer the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 games.

Cruise's entrance was quintessentially action-packed, as he leapt off a building while harnessed, suspended in mid-air, and then descended to the arena floor.

The Mission Impossible star made a thrilling entrance at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, leaving the crowd in awe.

Wearing a leather jacket and jeans, he performed a seamless stunt, walking and greeting athletes with high-fives, hugs, and kisses.

He even stopped for a selfie with one athlete and shook hands with many others, beaming with joy throughout.

“That’s how you do it. That’s how you do it right there,” one announcer could be heard saying during the NBC broadcast.

“Well, remember, Paris gave you a very authentic to Paris games,” another announcer said. “It felt like this great city.”

The Top Gun star took the stage, grabbing the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

He then hopped on a motorcycle, riding through Paris in a prerecorded video, passing iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées.

The video showed him driving onto a plane, putting on a harness, and jumping out, landing on the Hollywood sign to symbolically hand off the flag to LA.

The night's excitement continued with performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg, making it an unforgettable evening.

In Touch reported that Tom has no plans to cut back on his bold and daring stunts in his films. “Tom seems to think he’s invincible,” the insider said in July.

“A lot of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats,” the insider added.