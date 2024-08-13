Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after divorce fiasco

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly making desperate moves to rekindle romance with her husband Ben Affleck.



Lopez, 55, reunited with the Batman star at his Brentwood home on Sunday, August 11, after spending time apart over the summer.

Earlier that day, she took his 12-year-old son Samuel to the mall.

According to a source, Lopez is making an effort to bond with Affleck's children - including Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel - before the new school year begins.

The On the Floor hitmaker has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," said the source.

"She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

Earlier, a source reported the outlet that the two haven’t seen each other “in weeks.”

The source further went on: “They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh.”

Later, another source quoted that Affleck is trying to keep himself busy to avoid the mess going-on in his marital life. “He’s been working nonstop,” said source.

"The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them too," said the insider, adding, "It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."

The Air star and the Atlas star, who quietly marked their second wedding anniversary in July, have remained silent about the status of their marriage.

Rumours of marital issues surfaced in May, with sources revealing they were living apart.

Despite the challenges, a source notes that Lopez is "having a good summer," even "considering everything that's going on."