Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with major setback ahead of Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to jet off for Colombia on Thursday, were hit with a major setback just day before the said trip.
The couple’s security matters have been a topic of concern for many, especially after the Vice President of the country, Francia Márquez, faced an assignation attempt last year.
Harry and Meghan, who were said to travel with a huge security team, had their Chief of Staff Josh Kettler quit his position, just three months into his job, a source revealed to The Sun.
Kettler was a key player in Harry’s security during his visit to UK in May for Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary. He also accompanied the couple during the three-day Nigeria tour.
The insider told the outlet that Kettler was hired to “guide [Prince Harry] through his next phase,” but has now left the prince in the lurch.
Márquez had invited Harry and Meghan to promote their Archewell Foundation’s agenda of promoting a safer digital environment for people, especially the young.
In the upcoming tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to visit capital Bogotá, and Pacific regions Cartagena and Cali.
