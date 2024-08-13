James Cameron's savage reply to claims he's 'overbearing' as a director

The comments were originally made by filmmaker Roland Emmerich

James Cameron is brushing off the criticism towards him about his tough ways as a director.

During a comic con panel earlier this month, filmmaker Roland Emmerich described Cameron as “overbearing” while recalling a 2007 project they were supposed to work on together, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron, 69, known for his iconic work on films like Titanic and Avatar, has been working for years to remake the 1966 sci-fi film Fantastic Voyage. Emmerich, 68, was working on the “beginning stages” of the film, but walked away due to creative differences.

“I have to say, I do my stuff, and when I can’t do my stuff, I’m totally not interested. As simple as that. So when somebody else wants to say something to me and is more powerful than me, I drop out,” Emmerich said.

Responding to the remarks on a separate THR interview, Cameron asserted, “Damn right. When it’s a project where I’ve contributed to the writing, I might actually have an opinion on it.”

He also denied saying “anything negative” about Emmerich.

Additionally, the Oscar-winning filmmaker questioned if Emmerich was ever even involved with the film, saying, “I actually don’t even remember talking to Roland Emmerich about Fantastic.”

“I have a pretty good memory and I don’t remember that at all,” Cameron added.