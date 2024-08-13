Jelly Roll breaks ground on new Nashville youth centre after own incarceration

Jelly Roll is advocating for a ‘trauma-informed’ youth centre where ‘kids feel loved’

Jelly Roll is on a mission to transform the lives of Nashville’s troubled youth so that they don’t go through what he did.

On Thursday, August 8, the country star, 39, returned to his roots to help break ground on the new Youth Campus for Empowerment in Nashville — a place that holds deep significance for him.

Growing up in nearby Antioch, Tenn., Jelly Roll — born Jason Bradley DeFord — spent much of his teenage years incarcerated at the old Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center, starting from the age of 14. Now, he wants to ensure that the next generation has a better chance.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, the Save Me artist spoke candidly about his own experiences.

"I celebrated my 14th, 15th, and 16th birthdays there," he shared, recalling his time in the facility. "The only reason I wasn’t there at 17 was because I was charged as an adult.”

The two-time Grammy nominee emphasised the importance of creating a space that nurtures rather than punishes. He criticised the outdated conditions of the old centre, saying, "Get rid of stuff that makes you feel like a caged animal. Make these kids feel loved and give them a chance in life."



The new 14-acre Youth Campus for Empowerment will be a trauma-informed, family-oriented facility, set to be completed by 2027.