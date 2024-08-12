Inside Kate Middleton's trick for keeping George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis calm

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying their summer holiday with their three children

The Wales family is currently enjoying their summer holiday in Norfolk, where Kate has undoubtedly established some rules to keep their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in line.

Although they have a nanny, the Prince and Princess of Wales are actively involved in their children’s lives, engaging in various activities like baking and sports to keep them entertained throughout the summer.

However, as seen during public appearances, their youngest, Prince Louis, sometimes gets overexcited and acts out.

At the late Queen's Jubilee celebrations, six-year-old Louis was spotted making faces and sticking out his tongue while his mother tried to calm him. He also playfully covered Kate's mouth.

More recently, at this year’s Trooping the Colour, he captured attention by mischievously playing with the blind cord before joining his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Princess Charlotte, who is nine, has also been seen sticking out her tongue on camera. Despite these moments, Kate, 42, reportedly uses a 'secret code' to manage the children’s behaviour effectively, and it proves successful every time.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said in his book Gilded Youth, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee for example, by sticking his tongue out at this mother, Kate's reaction was praised by a team of expert commentators.

"She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says 'let's take a break'. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine."

It's also said the family live by a set of household rules at their home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor - including one that must be adhered to at all times. And according to a source, this rule is one they are strict on following - there is to be no shouting in the house.

An insider told the Sun: "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

But rather than be sent off to their bedrooms or to the naughty step when they act up, the royal couple have a different technique - the sofa chat.

The source added: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."