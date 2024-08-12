King Charles honoured Prince Edward with new title despite previous surprising refusal

King Charles honoured Prince Edward with the title of Duke of Edinburgh on the occasion of his 59th birthday

King Charles bestowed the title of Duke of Edinburgh upon his younger brother Prince Edward on the occasion of Edward's 59th birthday, despite his earlier refusal of the title. This long-awaited honour comes with an intriguing backstory.

It is widely known that Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, had a deeply close relationship with the late Queen before her passing at age 96 in 2022.

Prince Edward met Sophie Rhys-Jones at a charity event at the Queen’s Tennis Club in London, and they announced their engagement six years later on January 6, 1999. Before their wedding, the palace revealed that they would be styled as The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

This decision surprised the public, as many anticipated that the Queen’s youngest son would receive a traditional Dukedom like his elder brothers.

However, when King Charles ascended the throne following his mother’s death, he conferred upon Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh, previously held by their late father, Prince Philip.

Thus, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were subsequently known as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The reason Prince Edward held the title of Earl for so long, while his brothers and nephews were Dukes, is that he specifically requested it.

Contrary to the notion that it was a slight from the Queen, Edward chose the title of Earl of Wessex due to his interest in theatre and the arts. It was later revealed that the Queen had offered him the Dukedom of Cambridge—the same title eventually given to Prince William and Kate upon their marriage in 2011—but Edward declined it.

He reportedly preferred the Earldom of Wessex because it was inspired by a character named Lord Wessex from his favourite film, Shakespeare in Love.

A royal insider told the Telegraph in 2010 why Edward chose that name, explaining: "He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead." When the news came of the surprising title, it was revealed that the Royal Family intended for Edward to be created Duke of Edinburgh upon both the death of his father and accession of elder brother, which of course took place in due course.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was last held as a courtesy title by the late Queen from her wedding to Philip in 1947 until her accession in 1952. The Countess once recalled the moment she and Prince Edward were told Prince Philip would like them to take on the title in an interview with the Telegraph.

She said: "We sat there slightly stunned. He literally came straight in and said, 'Right. I'd like it very much if you would consider that'."

The title of Duke of Edinburgh was inherited by King Charles upon the death of Prince Philip as he was his eldest son. Now that The King has succeeded his mother, the Dukedom of Edinburgh has merged with the Crown, meaning it is free to be granted again to another royal couple.