Sabrina Carpenter flees in terror during San Francisco show

Sabrina Carpenter runs in terror after getting hit by fireworks

Sabrina Carpenter was hit by a firework during her San Francisco show at the Outside Lands music festival.

The 25-year-old singer was belting out lyrics while the explosions went off behind her on Saturday, August 10.

Witnessing the scene in shock, Sabrina fled in terror as she was hit by the sparks at the Golden Gate Park.

She wailed, “Oh my God” as she ran towards her backup dancers.

The Espresso singer donned a fitted, black bodysuit that complimented her figure under the bright lights.

Sabrina’s performance comes ahead of her upcoming studio album Short n’ Sweet, which is slated to release on August 23.

The singer marked her spot on music charts after dropping back to back hits from the same album.

Please Please Please landed as number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while Espresso marked another top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The former Disney channel actress celebrated her song Espresso reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

She took to her Instagram to mark the milestone in a post that read, “Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso is the newest member of the Billions Club. Thanks to the fans.”