Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take big risk to win new title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against taking risk to win a new title ahead of their net move.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK and the royal family to begin a new journey with their kids, have been branded 'innocents abroad' by a royal commentator.

Michael Cole has given a new name to the couple while taking a thinly-veiled dig at them for their next adventure, urging the Sussexes to avoid putting life in danger for winning a new title.

The expert went on suggesting the couple in his own words, saying they 'should be concerned' as the Sussexes are heading to Colombia.

Cole made the comments as he joined Darren Grimes on GB News to discusses the couple’s South America trip which he fears is at risk of being "exploited".



"I think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be concerned. They have only their celebrity to sell and they must not sell it too cheaply. Colombia at the moment has a government mired in controversy and some degree of scandal," said Cole.



"I believe the duke would benefit from having the expertise of Buckingham Palace because there is careful consideration and research done. The late Queen had very few regrets but she did regret the state visit of Nicolae Ceauşescu, the tyrannical president of Romania who travelled to Britain in 1978.

The expert went on: "Eleven years after that visit, he was shot, alongside his wife, by a Romanian firing squad. When these state visits happen, it does give credence to any particular regime being visited. There is a danger of their celebrity and willingness to help underprivileged people is being undermined by a certain naivety."

Meghan and Harry are set to visit the 'crime-ravaged' country on Thursday, with stop offs scheduled in Bogota, Cartagena and Cali.