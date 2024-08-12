‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda is expecting baby no. 3 with husband

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars John and Rachel Fuda tied the knot in 2017

Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, are expecting their third child together, expanding their family to six.



According to People Magazine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the joyous news on Sunday, August 10.

Rachel and John are already parents to two daughters, four-year-old Gianella Jolie and two-year-old Giuliana Rose, and John’s 17-year-old son from a previous relationship, whom Rachel has adopted.

The couple celebrated the news with a beachside family photoshoot, capturing the excitement of their growing family.

In an Instagram post shared jointly with the outlet, Rachel, 33, expressed her excitement, saying, "We're so excited. We're ready to be a party of six!"

In addition, Rachel shared that she and John always felt their family was incomplete whenever they noticed the empty sixth chair at their dinner table.

"We actually have a table in my kitchen, and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, 'Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat,'" Rachel said.

"So, we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we're both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time," she continued.

Rachel and John tied the knot on January 13, 2017, at the Estate at Florentine Gardens in River Vale, New Jersey, per Bravo.