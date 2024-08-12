Tom Cruise skydives into Olympic history during Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Tom Cruise has attended various events throughout the Paris Games

Tom Cruise brought his signature flair to the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony that symbolised the transition to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

In a daring skydiving stunt on Sunday, August 11, the action star, 62, descended from the top of Stade de France before landing gracefully on the field. He was greeted by athletes and a rocking performance by H.E.R, who had just delivered the national anthem.

After receiving the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, Cruise strapped it to the back of a motorcycle and sped off.

The Mission: Impossible actor then embarked on a cinematic journey to Hollywood via a pre-recorded video. The video showed Cruise weaving through the roads of Paris, driving past landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, and boarding a plane bound for Los Angeles.

Once in the City of Angels, Cruise skydived towards the iconic Hollywood sign, replacing its “O”s into Olympic rings before handing the flag off to Olympic cyclist Kate Courtney.

Courtney, along with Olympians Michael Johnson and Jagger Eaton, continued the journey through L.A., eventually arriving at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Venice Beach. The event also featured performances by Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg, capping off a memorable handoff to the next host city.

