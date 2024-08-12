Pamela Anderson explains what made her choose no make-up look

Pamela Anderson opens up about her no make-up look

Pamela Anderson has recently explained why she went for her natural look and stepped away from Hollywood.



Speaking to Better Homes and Gardens magazine, the Baywatch actress revealed, “That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself.”

“What is this cartoon character that I’d created? OK, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore,” she continued.

The Scary Movie 3 actress dished she “didn’t think anyone would even notice her no make-up look,” but the world showed her a new perspective of herself.

Pamela mentioned, “As soon as I took the mask off, the whole world opened up.”

Elaborating on how she started with this bare-face look, the blonde beauty pointed out, “It just happened to be this silly thing of being at Paris Fashion Week and me saying, ‘I’m not going to sit in a makeup chair for three hours. I’m going to the Louvre.’”

“Then I thought, ‘Who am I competing with?’ I was appreciating it as this girl who lives on Vancouver Island that got plopped into these glamorous clothes,” shared the actress.

Pamela told the outlet, “And I felt like this little freckle-faced kid with a big, beautiful Vivienne Westwood hat on.”

Movin away from the “pneumatic kind of image,” Pamela reflected, “As much as I threw every dinner party and cooked all those meals for family and my kids, it wasn’t what was seen publicly.”

“But I also played into the image that was created around me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pamela will release her cookbook I Love You: Recipes from the Heart on October 15 which will include recipes to 80 unique dishes.