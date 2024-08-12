Jamie Lee Curtis addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently addressed nepotism in Hollywood.



“Nepo babies is an easy way for people to tell you [that] you don't deserve your success,” said the Freaky Friday actress in a new interview with PEOPLE.

At the Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in California, Jamie, who is the daughter of movie stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mentioned, “And I have been aware of that my whole life.”

The Oscar winner pointed out, “I have not shied away from it. I am not under any delusion that hasn't had an effect and an impact.”

Jamie remarked, “But at the end of the day, none of that helps you when they say rolling and action.”

“It's at that moment that the art takes over,” stated the Borderlands actress.

Reflecting on her decade-long career, Jamie explained, “And I didn't know I was an artist originally, but I know I'm a creative person. I'm an ideas girl, and I've been an ideas girl from the beginning.”

“I'm a marketing whiz. … I've written books for children, I've written screenplays, I have directed. I am producing,” she told the outlet.

Jamie further said, “I am now an artist with a capital ‘A’ that I didn't know I was.”

“And so, my legacy is less acute now because my art has surpassed that. And yet I'm in a place of great historical significance and my daughter is here with me,” she continued.

Jamie added, “The legacy is that I'm a mother, a friend and a collaborator but it is less acute.