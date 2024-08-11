Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis unveils Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis spilled beans from Freakier Friday

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have finally revealed Manny Jacinto’s role in the highly anticipated sequel of Freaky Friday, a detail that had been kept under wraps until now.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Irish Wish star and her on-screen mother, Curtis, shared that The Acolyte actor will portray Lohan’s on-screen husband in Freakier Friday.

"Manny plays Lindsay's husband, but that's as much as we can say," Curtis spilled the beans, noting that they are still in the midst of filming.

Lohan, who reprises her role as Anna in the sequel, added, "Manny is lovely, so funny," praising her new on-screen love interest.

While Curtis refers to Jacinto as Anna's husband, the official synopsis for the upcoming film hints at more complexity.

It mentions that Anna now has "a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter" and must "navigate challenges that come when two families merge."

The sequel is helmed by Late Night director Nisha Ganatra and written by Dollface screenwriter Jordan Weiss.

The original Freaky Friday featured Anna, and her mother Tess, portrayed by Curtis, who swapped bodies due to a mysterious curse.

In addition, Chad Michael Murray is also set to reprise his role as Jake, Anna’s former love interest.