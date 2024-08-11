Prince Andrew fights to keep Royal Lodge for Beatrice, Eugenie

The father-of-two has lived in Royal Lodge since 2003

Prince Andrew's ongoing feud with King Charles centers on his residence, as the Duke of York "does not own his home," according to a property expert.

Andrew currently lives in the £30 million Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles, 75, is pushing for Andrew to relocate to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Andrew is fighting to retain Royal Lodge, hoping to pass it on to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, reported GB news.

Robin Edwards, a property expert at Curetons Property Finders, shared with GB News why this royal dispute is likely to persist.

He said: “In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land.

“It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."

The Crown Estate is owned by the monarch, King Charles, "in right of the Crown", according to its website.

Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties following the controversial 2019 Newsnight interview and his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although he has made appearances at recent royal events, such as Christmas at Sandringham and Easter at St George’s Chapel, his ongoing dispute with King Charles poses a threat to his future involvement.

According to Palace sources, the King might "reconsider the level of support" he offers Andrew if the Duke refuses to vacate Royal Lodge for Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage, situated on the Windsor Estate, was previously the residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were instructed to leave the property in 2023 following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also briefly resided at Frogmore. Andrew's primary defense for staying at Royal Lodge is his 75-year lease on the property.

However, the former home of the Queen Mother is reported to be “crumbling” and “needs extensive repairs”, thought to be worth £400,000.







