Buckingham Palace divides over Meghan Markle’s unroyal practices

Princess of Wales set a precedent by having a baby shower before the birth of her first child, Prince George

Meghan Markle's approach to certain aspects of royal life, including her baby shower and usage of private jet has led to differing views within the Royal Household about what is acceptable for a member of the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex travelled to New York by private jet for a star-studded celebration with her celebrity friends before the arrival of her son, Archie. However, Meghan was not the first royal to embrace such pre-birth festivities, reported Mirror.

Notably, the Princess of Wales set a precedent by having a baby shower before the birth of her first child, Prince George, in 2013.

According to The Telegraph, this celebration was approved by the Queen and organized by Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie commented on the reactions within the Palace to the extravagant affair during the Channel 4 documentary 'A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown', revealing: "I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes."

"They were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor. We had never seen someone throw this very lavish affair to celebrate the impending arrival of a baby.

"Another Palace aide at the time refuted any notion of discontent within Royal quarters, asserting: "It's not something that's frowned upon, nor is it an Americanisation because baby showers are very common in the UK."

Jeremy Clarkson has also criticized Meghan Markle for her 2019 baby shower, calling the event "stupid" and "unroyal."

In his column for The Sunday Times, the outspoken TV star did not hold back, reflecting on his own previous use of private jets while observing how public opinion has changed.

"Today, however, things are changing," he penned, referencing the scrutiny Meghan faced over her choice of transport to the baby shower. "The Duchess of Sussex was criticised for taking a private jet to attend her baby shower in New York. And not just because a baby shower is a stupid, unroyal thing to do," Clarkson said.

Jeremy Clarkson isn't the only one critical of Meghan's lavish American baby shower held in February 2019.

The following month, Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's former press secretary, noted that such celebrations are more typical of American customs and contrast with traditional British Royal practices.

Speaking to US Weekly, he explained: "Baby showers, it's very much an American thing. We don't do it here in the UK."

It's understood that the private jet used by Meghan was provided courtesy of George and Amal Clooney. Nonetheless, the former Royal aide implied that opting for the jet wasn't the wisest move for someone of Royal status, the Express reports.

"It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there. Meghan is American and she does things the American way, he added.

The extravagant baby shower for Meghan was hosted at The Mark's exclusive penthouse suite, with a staggering nightly rate of £57,000 ($75,000).

The event was graced by a host of celebrities, including tennis star Serena Williams, Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, fashion expert Jessica Mulroney, and renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.



