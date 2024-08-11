Pregnant Cardi B details her near miscarriage amid Offset divorce

Cardi B opens up about a harrowing experience during third pregnancy

Pregnant Cardi B offered an inside scoop on the 'freak accident' that almost caused miscarriage amid her divorce from estranged husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker posted a series of photos, flaunting her growing baby bump in style.

In the photos, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, could be seen striking different poses as she sported a Vanson leather jacket that contained hues of black, yellow, and red.

Meanwhile, the music artist wrote in the caption, "Time will tell."

In addition, she shared glimpses of her two children, Kulture and Wave, on her Instagram Stories, whom she shares with the Migos rapper.

Previously, the Grammy Award winner opened up in recent X Spaces about the accident that left her paralyzed.

Reflecting on the traumatic experience, she said, “That's what I have to explain here. Because I don't know how something - well it wasn't little, it actually hurt…

“It doesn't really happen often. It became something so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't.”

This comes after she announced her third pregnancy in a cryptic post. On the same day, news broke that she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset.