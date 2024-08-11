Lindsay Lohan reveals with whom she'd love to swap her body

Lindsay Lohan, who is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, revealed that she would love to swap bodies with her 13-month-old baby boy, Luai, to experience life through his eyes.

"Maybe my baby. Just to see - because he is, so pure and so happy, just to see life through his eyes, just every day," she told People magazine.

Lohan described her little one as a "beautiful bundle of joy" and couldn't think of anyone else she'd rather swap with.

In a joint interview with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan also discussed their bond, saying they have "grown so much closer" since the first film, especially while working on the sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, expressed her desire to support Lindsay Lohan amid the challenges of fame, saying she wanted Lindsay to know she "cared" and was there for her.

Reflecting on their time filming Freaky Friday, Curtis noted that Lindsay was only 16 at the time, and since then, she has "always tried" to ensure Lindsay understood that their connection was genuine, saying "it wasn't some fake movie".

Curtis emphasised that she wanted Lindsay to know they were "friends" and that she "cared about her", acknowledging the difficulties of being a young actor in the spotlight, where there are "many hard things".

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan shared her perspective on the film's enduring success, saying that as she gets older, she realises "what an impact" it had on fans and "how much it stays with people".

This has made her appreciate "how much of a success it was" too.