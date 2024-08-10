King Charles, Prince William hatch plans ahead of Harry, Meghan’s tour

King Charles and Prince William are set to hatch future plans as they sit down for a summit in Balmoral.

The royal family annually gathers at the Scottish Palace for their summer break as a part of their tradition, but they also take the time to plan out the future of the monarchy, per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The expert told OK! Magazine that while she did not receive any information regarding the summit, it would be "slightly odd" if royals did not have one during their Balmoral trip since all the senior royals will be under one roof.

“It would be slightly odd if the family were all together for once and didn’t mull over what has happened and how they proceed in the future," she explained, adding that the summits in the 1990s were a “more formal setup when senior royals discussed strategy in a forum known as The Way Ahead Group.”

She explained, “Its aim was the ensure that the monarchy stayed relevant to the modern age.”

The update comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Colombia for which they received an invitation from the country's vice-president Francia Márquez, who serves as equality minister.

Dubbed as the ‘faux-royal tour’ by many royal experts following their trip to Nigeria earlier this year, Harry and Meghan are heading to the country to attend a conference, which will address the issue of online bullying and online exploitation.

The cause is close the Sussexes’ heart as it aligned to the work of their Foundation and lifelong philanthropic endeavours.