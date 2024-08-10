Disney pushes ‘The Greatest Showman’ to Broadway for epic stage debut

2017's The Greatest Showman starrs Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and more

The Greatest Showman has been adapted as a new Broadway stage musical.

According to People Magazine, on Friday, August 9, at the D23 Expo entertainment showcase event in Anaheim, California, Disney Theatrical Group announced they were in developing a stage musical adaptation of the much-loved 2017 movie.

The Greatest Showman chronicles the life of P.T. Barnum and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

As of yet, the company has kept the related information, including casting, a creative team, and any potential dates, under wraps.

The newly announced musical project will be different from the Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular opening in London in September.

It's currently one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time, bagging nearly $462 million worldwide.

Hugh Jackman led The Greatest Showman with a stellar line-up that included Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, and Zendaya.

The Greatest Showman was an unexpected success for 20th Century Fox, which became part of Disney in 2019.

Opening in late December alongside blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the film's initial reception was lukewarm, with modest reviews and a slow start at the box office.

However, positive word-of-mouth from audiences gradually turned it into a sleeper hit, eventually climbing the charts.