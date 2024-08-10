Prince Harry makes huge sacrifice for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, are said to be struggling to enjoy life together in the country.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex has made huge sacrifice for his wife Meghan, adding he's "increasingly bored" while supporting the former Suits star in the US.

The couple are experiencing "tensions" as Harry misses his life in the UK. King Charles' estranged son cries in silence while recalling moments with his loved ones, a royal biographer has claimed.



Prince William's younger brother Harry has lost his shine and charm since he said goodbye to his royal life and UK friends.

"Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult," claimed royal author Tom Quinn.

Speaking to the Mirror, the historian claimed that the Duke had "sacrificed" his friendships with several old friends since moving across the pond, adding: "After he’s taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan."

However, the expert went on explaining the Duchess' feelings in his own words, saying: "Meghan on the other hand needs someone who has serious determination to succeed in the world. This has led to huge tensions."

There as peculations that Harry will eventually return to his people as he still believes the future of his kids belong to the United Kingdom.